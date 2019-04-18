Erin OBRIEN

Obituary Condolences Flowers OBRIEN, Erin Erin Obrien passed away at her Palm Beach, FL home on Monday, April 8, 2019. Born and raised in New York City, this Manhattan cowgirl had a colorful life résumé. Her early career as a champion rodeo trick horse rider and barrel racer grew from a love of horses that began with skipping school to ride horses in Central Park. Her passion for all things equestrian ended on the polo fields of Greenwich, CT and Wellington, FL where she acted as the flag bearer during the National Anthem. Affectionately known as the Palm Beach Social Director, Erin was a collector of people. She had a knack for bringing people together - not just for fabulous parties - but for lifelong friendships. She created a vast network of "best friends" from the equestrian, yachting, and nightlife circles. Always the life of the party, she had a talent for making everyone feel special. She is widely lauded by those who knew her for her generous spirit and kind deeds. Raised by her father, Irish Céilí band director Mathew "Happy" Obrien and mother, Mary Duggan Obrien, Erin was the youngest of her siblings, Mary, John, Lorraine, Kitty, and Shirley, who all pre-deceased her. Widowed in her second marriage to the love of her life, Harvey Bennett, she and Harvey literally jetted their way through a globe-spanning life of fun. Reunited in life and love, Erin is survived by her daughter, Tobi Gilbert, and son-in-law, Bayard Gilbert of Islesboro, ME. Her final days were spent happily with her granddaughter, Jennifer Fowler of Little Rock, AR, who will carry on Erin's next generation legacy. Her surviving beloved nieces and nephews include Doren Ripley; Deborah Forsyth; Cathy Brown Petriano, Greg Brown, Jr., Linda Obrien Shrank, Robert Brown, Chris Brown, and Patrick Brown; and Rory, Jimmy, and Steven Bennett. A Memorial Mass will be held on May 17, 2019 at 11:00AM at St. Edwards Roman Catholic Church located at 144 North County Rd, Palm Beach, FL. A Funeral Mass will be held on June 14, 2019 at 11:00AM at Holy Rosary Church located at 170 Bradhurst Ave, Hawthorne, NY. In lieu of flowers, if friends so desire, donations can be made in Erin's memory to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at (www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org). Published in The Palm Beach Daily News on Apr. 18, 2019