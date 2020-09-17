1/1
Evelyn RICHTER
RICHTER, Evelyn Every once in a while, a person possessed of great love, empathy, enthusiasm and kindness balanced with determination, courage and ambition, lives her life amongst the rest of us. Evelyn Brown Wallace Richter was such a person. Anyone graced with her presence will never forget her radiant warmth. She was born in New York City on May 30, 1925 and raised in nearby Westchester County where she graduated from Scarsdale High School in three years. After attending Wellesley College, she was married and had a son, William C. Wallace. As a Mom she designed sweaters for Niemann Marcus and kept up her athletic excellence in swimming, tennis and golf. She was runner-up Ladies Golf Champion of Westchester Country Club in the mid 60's. Her lifelong charity endeavors culminated in the 80's when she co-chaired, and the following year chaired, the annual Heart Ball. At the age of 50, her fascination with form and color prompted her to take painting classes with Laurie Snow Hein and Wayne Morell. She soon became a wonderful artist herself. Always an exponent for good art, she opened the Gateway Galleries formerly on Peruvian Avenue in Palm Beach, Florida. The later years of life challenge us all, but during this period her bravery, courage and sweet love inspired her family and a family of the most wonderful nurses. Mommy you'll dwell in our hearts forever.

Published in Palm Beach Daily News from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
