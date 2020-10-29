1/
Evie Glenn
Evie Glenn
On Tuesday, October 6, 2020, Evie Glenn passed away. Evie was a native of Michigan. She spent most of the remainder of her life in Palm Beach. She and her late husband Dr. Thomas H. Glenn were owners of Palm Beach Motor Cars in the 70's. Evie lived at various locations on the Island, but her heart will always be at her first home at 237 El Bravo. She was a Eucharistic Minister and taught CCD at St. Edwards Church. She was also a VIP volunteer for the Palm Beach Police Academy. Evie is survived by her three children Gregory, John and Cherie Huttman; and five grandchildren. Please sign the online guestbook at (www.pontevedravalley.com).

Published in Palm Beach Daily News from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Guest Book

October 20, 2020
So sorry for your loss. May the God of all comfort and hope bring the family peace and love.
JG
