ADAMS, Jr., Francis Fiske Fancis Fiske "Bud" Adams, Jr., age 81, of North Palm Beach, FL passed away on April 28, 2020, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Bud, as he was known to family, friends, and the community, grew up on Jupiter Island. In his youth, he attended Graham-Eckes Palm Beach Academy, Georgetown Preparatory School, and graduated from Rollins College, with a degree in Business. After college, he returned home to Jupiter Island to follow in his Father's footsteps in real estate. From early beginnings in real estate on Palm Beach, Bud was an integral part of development and sales of Lost Tree Village. In 1975, Bud founded Illustrated Properties Real Estate and was later joined by his son, Francis Fiske "Chappy" Adams, III. Together they continued to grow Illustrated Properties into the largest, independent real estate company in South Florida. Bud was loved and adored, by many family and friends, and well respected throughout the real estate community. Bud is survived by his loving wife, Carol Adams, of North Palm Beach, FL, his first wife, Katrina Adams, of North Palm Beach, FL, and grandchildren Emma, Max, Michael, and Maria. He was predeceased by his children, Chappy Adams, Nina Adams, and Amanda Termotto. In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to express condolences may do so to St. Patrick Catholic Church 13591 Prosperity Farms Rd. Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
Published in The Palm Beach Daily News on May 10, 2020