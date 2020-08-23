LEONETTI, Frank Frank Leonetti, Jr., also known as 'Sonny', 88 years old, passed away at his home in Palm Beach Gardens July 30, 2020. He grew up in Shaker Heights, OH, and was a star athlete at Shaker Heights High School. He earned both undergraduate and law degrees at Western Reserve University. He served in the Judicial System and practiced law for 47 years in Cleveland, OH. He loved all sports and was an avid golfer, playing at courses around the world. He settled in Chagrin Falls, OH, to raise his family. Frank and Elizabeth moved to Palm Beach County where they lived for more than 20 years. Frank was a member of Shaker Heights Country Club and BallenIsles Country Club. He also enjoyed memberships at the Palm Beach Yacht Club, and many other groups. He was the cherished husband of Elizabeth Ann (Janus) and beloved father of Frank III (Pam), C.Eric (Brigid) and Jill (Kevin) Spina (from late Phyllis.) He was also a loving Stepdad to Jennifer(Chris) McElhannon and Christopher Skinner (Erica Ruettimann). Frank was 'Amazing Grandpa' to Austin (Steve), McKenna and Jack (Shannon), Emma, Nick and Grace and one great-grandchild Beckham. He was also a much loved 'Papa' to Sabrina, Noah, Aidan, Alex, and Mallory. Frank is survived by his loving brother and sister, Ann (Don) Pokorny, and Albert (Ruth Anna), and well as many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. If you wish to honor Frank, the family suggests The Salvation Army or a charity of your choice
.