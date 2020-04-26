|
|
LUNTZ, Fred L. Fred L. Luntz, age 89, died peacefully March 25, 2020 in Hospice at MorseLife in West Palm Beach, FL. Mr. Luntz was born March 20, 1931 in Brooklyn, NY. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Jaynee Luntz, and his four children, Samantha, Scott, Robert and David and ten grandchildren. He was a graduate of Hofstra University and served in Japan in the Air Force during the Korean War. His professional career was spent in the aerospace industry starting as an engineer and moving into procurement and management. Due to the corona virus, no service or memorial will be held at this time. Donations in his honor may be made to: The Ryan Licht Sang Bipolar Foundation or .
Published in The Palm Beach Daily News on Apr. 26, 2020