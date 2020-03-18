|
|
SEARBY IV, Frederick W. Frederick W. Searby, a prominent former Wall Street securities analyst and hedge fund manager, died on March 2, 2020 in Palm Beach, Florida. He was 52 years old. Mr. Searby was born in Lake Forest, Illinois and raised in Paris, France and Cleveland, Ohio. After graduating from Phillips Academy Andover, he attended Dartmouth College, receiving his degree cum laude in 1990. He remained a lifelong learner. While working full time in New York City, he completed additional degrees: a Master of Science in Engineering from Columbia University and a Master of Science in Risk Management from New York University Stern School of Business. Mr. Searby, a Chartered Financial Analyst, applied his knowledge to a more than twenty-year career on the "sell side" in the financial services industry. He served as a Director and Chief Strategist for Latin American Equities with Deutsche Bank, an Executive Director at JP Morgan, and a Vice-President for Latin-American Equity Research at Chase H&Q. Institutional Investor repeatedly ranked him as one of the top analysts for Latin American equities. The Financial Times further recognized him in 2007 as one of the most distinguished securities analysts in the world. Through his work, Mr. Searby traveled widely throughout Latin America developing a true love and understanding for Latin culture. Clients and colleagues were often surprised to learn that English was his first language. He was also fluent in Portuguese. During his years in New York, he "moonlighted" as a stand-up comedian at the leading comedy clubs in the City. His act emphasized his remarkable ability to mimic accents and semantics of famous people. In addition, he studied the martial art of Jiu Jitsu, training in both Brooklyn and Brazil. One night, he used his skills to save a victim from a violent attack. In 2008, Mr. Searby married Carin White and the couple soon moved from New York City to Palm Beach. There, he opened a global short fund, Dunbar Investment Partners. During this time, he also taught finance at Florida Atlantic University. His students posted outstanding reviews of his course on the internet. He was a devoted husband to his wife Carin, and two children Camille and Frederick. Living in Florida, he re-found his passion for tennis , a sport he played competitively as a junior. He also loved to paddle board and surf with his friends in Palm Beach, and on trips to the big waves of the Pacific. He was a member of the Beach Club. Mr. Searby is survived by his wife Carin White Searby, his children Camille and Frederick V, his parents Grace Marie Searby Champ and the late Frederick Wright Searby III, step-father Joseph Henry Champ II of Palm Beach, brother Edmund W. Searby (Connie) of Cleveland, Ohio, in-laws Susan Sternberg and Tom White of California, nieces and nephews and his loyal rescue dog Tango. As the situation with the coronavirus is unfolding please check (www.forevermissed.com/frederick-wright-searby/about) for information about an upcoming memorial service.
Published in The Palm Beach Daily News on Mar. 18, 2020