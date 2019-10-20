|
|
ZIMMERMANN, George P. George P. Zimmermann, age 76, of Avella, PA and West Palm Beach, FL passed away peacefully Friday, October 11, 2019 in Good Samaritan Hospital, West Palm Beach, FL. He was born August 18, 1943 in Astoria Queens, NY, a son of the late George Phillip and Evelyn Veronica Haney Zimmermann. He graduated from Power Memorial High School and attended Queens College both in New York. George was an accomplished entrepreneur who started and successfully ran many businesses in his life. He was founder and CEO of Sertec Corp. and held the copyright for "How's My Driving?" seen on the back of thousands of vehicles. A business associate of his is quoted as saying "his creativeness and business acumen were to be greatly admired." Left behind to cherish his memory are his devoted wife Lisa Salandra Zimmermann, his beloved children sons Nicholas and Pierce and daughter Margaux at home, son Frederick Zimmermann of Ocklawaha, FL, daughter Kimberly Allegrini and her husband Andrew of Montgomery, NY, grandchildren Anna and Frederick Zimmermann and Brandon and Charlie Kroll, his sister Anne Leonardo and her husband Alfonso of Woodhaven, NY and his loving sisters-in-law Linda Salandra Dweck and her husband Edward and Diana Salandra all of Palm Beach, FL. Friends and relatives were welcome from 2:00PM to 4:00PM and 6:00PM to 8:00PM Wednesday, October 16, 2019 in Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. Joseph P. Salandra owner/supervisor where a Blessing Services will take place at noon Thursday, October 17, 2019. Entombment will follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Peters Township, McMurray, PA. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Palm Beach, FL at a date to be announced. To view or extend condolences please visit www.salandrafunerals.com
Published in The Palm Beach Daily News on Oct. 20, 2019