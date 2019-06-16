BALE, Gloria Haslam Gloria Haslam Bale died peacefully at her home in Palm Beach on Monday, June 10, 2019, at the age of 90. Mrs. Bale was born in Milwaukee, grew up in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and lived for many years in Lake Forest, Illinois, before becoming a Florida resident in 1983. She attended Lawrence College and was a graduate of the Business School of the University of Wisconsin - Madison. Mrs. Bale was a former subscription service executive at Time, Inc. In Palm Beach she served on the Board of the Salvation Army Auxiliary, was a Church Mouse volunteer and a member of The Beach Club, The Society of the Four Arts, The English-Speaking Union, the Royal Society of Saint George and the St. George's Society of Palm Beach. She was a graduate of both the Citizen's Police and Fire Academies of the Town of Palm Beach. Mrs. Bale is survived by her husband of 65 years, P. Robert Bale, of Palm Beach; two daughters -Paula (Mrs. Richard) Kral of Lake Forest and Robin (Mrs. Carl) Koster of Bay Village, Ohio; five grandchildren- Alexandra Kral Nyman, Britt and Robert Kral, Jack and Harry Koster, great granddaughter Ava Bale Nyman; stepson Dr. Jeffrey M. Bale of Monterey, California and brother David Condon of Woodruff, Wisconsin. Services and interment are private. Published in The Palm Beach Daily News on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary