Services Brown & Hickey Funeral Home 36 Trapelo Road Belmont , MA 02478 617-484-2534 Memorial service 2:00 PM First Church Cambridge, Congregational 11 Garden Street Cambridge , MA Harland Alexander RIKER Jr.

1928 - 2019 RIKER, Jr., Harland Alexander Retired President of Arthur D. Little, International, long-time resident of Palm Beach. Aged 90, died peacefully on March 1, surrounded by his family at Spaulding Hospital in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Born in Brookline on August 1, 1928, to Harland A. Riker and Corinne Maria, he grew up in Newton Highlands. A child of the depression, he was driven to excel in school, and after graduating from Newton High School was accepted at Tufts University into the first NROTC Program of Naval cadets. Graduating with honors from the School of Engineering, he was commissioned in the US Navy where he spent three years on active duty, first in the Mediterranean and then in the Korean War aboard the aircraft carrier, USS Leyte. The Navy gave him his first lessons in leadership, and offered a dramatic new horizon for a young man from Newton, igniting a spirit of adventure and a love for travel that would remain constant throughout his life. At the end of his tour of duty, he married Ann Morrill, the love of his life. They set off on a five-month honeymoon to Europe, a fitting start to an extraordinary life together that continued for the next 65 years. Returning to Boston, the young couple wrote the first guide to local restaurants, Beans, Beef and Bourbon (1956) while Harland attended Harvard Business School and Ann worked at Mass Investors Trust. After graduation, Harland joined the management consulting firm of Arthur D. Little (ADL), inspired by its dynamic culture, creative colleagues and collaborative approach to problem solving. His determination to work internationally led him to a posting in Tehran, Iran, with George Fry & Associates where, as Director of the office, he consulted on the country's industrial development while also building a management training program. On his return to the US, he created a similar program at ADL for emerging leaders from Africa. The seeds of this innovative program grew into ADL's Management Education Institute, which eventually became the HULT International Business School, from which he received an honorary doctoral degree. During his more than three decades at ADL, Harland led the company's international expansion in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America and Asia, overseeing more than 20 offices worldwide. As a business leader, he had a special ability for nurturing talent and building teams, and was known for giving the same attention to everyone, whether managing director or receptionist. His wry sense of humor and self-deprecation, often telling hilarious stories exemplifying mistakes he had made, helped carry his teams though many a crisis. Throughout his career, Harland stressed that commitment to family was as important as to clients, and his happiest times were spent with Ann and their four children. They shared many adventures together, and enjoyed summers on the Island of Elba in the Mediterranean and by the ocean in Gloucester. Harland and Ann retired to Palm Beach, Florida, over 20 years ago, where they have been deeply involved in town affairs, the Preservation Foundation, and the effort to revive the Poinciana Playhouse. They are members of the Society of the Four Arts, the Norton Museum of Art, the Flagler Museum, the Palm Beach Opera, the Kravis Center and the Palm Beach Yacht Club. Harland was a member of the Confrerie des Chevaliers du Tastevin. In his later years, at the encouragement of his children, he wrote two volumes of memoirs: The Time of My Life (2014) and A Run of Luck (forthcoming), the last chapter of which he completed while in hospital. In addition to his wife, Ann, he is survived by his four children Susan and her husband Chris Hoenig (Washington, D.C.), John and his wife Lisa Loveday (London), David and his wife Elizabeth Downer (New York), and Elizabeth Riker (Cambridge), and grandchildren Nicole, Alexander, Sophia, Leila, and Maria. His eldest granddaughter, Natalie died in 2017. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The Rehab Center for Children and Adults of Palm Beach. Published in The Palm Beach Daily News on Mar. 15, 2019