Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
(617) 277-8300
For more information about
Helaine ALLEN
Service
Sunday, May 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Temple Beth Elohim
10 Bethel Rd.
Wellesley, MA
Memorial service
Sunday, May 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
at her late residence in Boston
Memorial service
Sunday, May 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
at her late residence in Boston
Memorial service
Monday, May 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
at her late residence in Boston
Memorial service
Monday, May 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
at her late residence in Boston

Helaine ALLEN

Helaine ALLEN Obituary
ALLEN, Helaine Helaine Berenson Allen, of Palm Beach, FL and Boston, MA on May 22, 2019. For 54 years the beloved wife of the late Alvin B. Allen. Devoted mother of Elizabeth and Tom, Matthew and Nancy, Douglas and Elaine, Emily and Martin. Cherished grandmother of Daniel, Katie, Sam, Caroline, Isabel, and Rachel. Dear sister of Theodore S. Berenson and his wife, Cynthia. Accomplished and avid bridge player, philanthropist, world traveler, superb cook known for her outstanding dinner parties. No one enjoyed reading (usually two books at a time) more than Helaine. May her memory be a blessing. Services at Temple Beth Elohim, 10 Bethel Rd, Wellesley, MA Sunday, May 26, 2019, 11:00AM. Interment at Beit Olam Cemetery, Wayland, MA. Memorial observance at her late residence in Boston from 3:00PM to 5:00PM, 7:00PM to 9:00PM Sunday; 1:00PM to 4:00PM, 7:00PM to 9:00PM Monday. In lieu of flowers, remembrances made to Hebrew Senior Life, Berenson-Allen Building renovation (send to Development Office, 1200 Centre Street, Boston, MA 02131). Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Palm Beach Daily News on May 26, 2019
