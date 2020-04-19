|
|
REINHOLD, Helen Helen Hood Reinhold, of Palm Beach, FL and Matthews, NC, passed away on April 13, 2020 due to natural causes. Helen Hood was born to Mary Sullivan Hood and Edward Pierce Hood on November 7, 1930 in Lakeland, FL. She earned her BS from the University of Alabama and received her master's degree in Art Education from Florida State University. Helen moved to Palm Beach in 1965 and spent many years as a teacher for the Palm Beach County School District. While she taught many subjects, art was her passion. Mrs. Reinhold was an avid supporter of the Palm Beach Opera and founder of the Palm Beach Opera Debutante Cotillion. Her love of arts and culture led to her frequent travels abroad and she spent many summers studying at the University of Oxford, Christ Church. While in Palm Beach, Helen was a member of the Sailfish Cluband the Palm Beach Yacht Club. Mrs. Reinhold was a devout Episcopalian and a long-time member of Bethesda-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church where she worked as Director of Christian Education and served on Bethesda's altar guild. She was most happy when in her garden and had a thumb so green she made a magnolia tree growing in south Florida. Helen is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Dr. Ernest Gilford Reinhold. She is survived by her two daughters and their families: Anne Reinhold Gilland, Marc Gilland, Max Gilland, Catie Gilland and Madeline Reinhold Lash, Tom Lash, Chapman Lash, Cecilia Lash. Per her wishes, Helen will be interred with her husband, Ernie, at Bethesda-by-the-Sea. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Reinhold's name can be made to the following: Bethesda-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 141 S County Rd, Palm Beach, FL 33480, Attn: Altar Guild and the National .
Published in The Palm Beach Daily News on Apr. 19, 2020