Jane Karin Ingela Idfors Maner, artist and former resident of Palm Beach, passed away in her birthplace city, Göteborg, Sweden on February 20, 2020 at age 83. As a graduate of the former Nya Elementar girl's school in Göteborg, Ingela's lifelong interest in art was inspired by Carl Larsson's murals in her school's hallways. Ingela was an elegant member of the Stora Amaranterorden, a Swedish social order founded by Queen Christina in 1653. In 1955 she was amongst the runner-ups to Miss Sweden. After visiting the United States she married in 1959 into a politically-prominent Southern family. In 1964 she moved with her young son to Palm Beach where for many years she enjoyed living in Phipps Plaza while painting whimsical tiger cubs and decorative floral compositions. Her natural artistic abilities were first developed in classes at what is now the School of Design and Crafts (HDK, University of Göteborg) and later enhanced by instruction from notable Southern artists, Charles Shannon and Ben Shute (Atlanta High Museum of Art). Ingela also took portrait classes at the Norton Art Museum. Ingela's paintings were featured in the former "Bagatelle" shop on Worth Avenue-collectors included the legendary Club El Morocco in NYC and celebrity Zsa Zsa Gabor. While cats, dogs and botanicals were favorite subjects, Ingela excelled in capturing the likeness of family members and friends in beloved portraits. Over the years Ingela also had success as a fashionable art director for several Palm Beach galleries. In 2000 she spent an adventurous year living in the artist community of San Miguel de Allende, Mexico where she studied jewelry design and silversmithing. Ingela's favorite activities in Palm Beach included enjoying the art books in the Four Arts Library, bike riding on the Trail, swimming at Clarke Beach, and befriending many fascinating people. Later in life, however, she considered that her most important time was as a caregiver for her mother and advocate for better elder care. Ingela will be lovingly remembered for being a wonderful mother, a kind and genuine friend to many, an artist with style, a person of cultured intellect and delightful wit, and one having an indomitable spirit. She is survived by her son, Pitt Tyson Maner III; her sister, Lena Gravanis and nephew Basil M. Gravanis, close cousin Dag Lyberg, family and friends. Ingela was a supporter of the Swedish Heart-Lung Association. Funeral services will be held privately in Sweden next year.



Published in Palm Beach Daily News on Sep. 20, 2020.