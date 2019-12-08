|
SHERMAN, Irving J. Dr. Irving J. Sherman, M.D. Born February 4, 1916, in Atlantic City, New Jersey, passed peacefully at home December 4, 2019 in Palm Beach, Florida. Dr. Sherman was a respected neurosurgeon practicing in New York and Connecticut, before retiring to Florida in 1986. Born to Mollie and Joseph Sherman, Dr. Sherman was a graduate of Johns Hopkins University and Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, where he trained under Dr. Walter Dandy, widely known as the founding father of neurosurgery. Dr. Sherman began his surgical career in 1940 at Johns Hopkins and became Dandy's senior resident assistant. He remained in that position until 1943 when he joined the United States Army serving as a neurosurgeon in the 108th Mobile Auxiliary Surgical Evacuation Hospital that landed on Utah Beach in July 1944. Supporting the United States Third Army, led by General George Patton, he performed neurosurgery on the battlefield in 1944 and 1945 throughout France, Belgium, Holland and Germany. He was honorably discharged in 1946 having reached the rank of Major. Dr. Sherman began the private practice of neurosurgery at Montefiore Hospital in New York, and soon afterward became the chief of neurology at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital. In 1947, he became chief resident of neurosurgery and neurology at Hartford Hospital. He also served on the Yale University faculty as an instructor and clinical professor. Later, Dr. Sherman formed a private practice for neurosurgery and neurology in Bridgeport, Connecticut and practiced until his retirement in 1986. In 1977, Dr. Sherman was named chairman of the attending medical staff at Bridgeport Hospital. He had a long-standing relationship with Johns Hopkins, instrumental in endowing several professorships and programs to assist the Johns Hopkins clinicians and scientists learn new techniques and perform ground-breaking research. He was preceded in death by his son, Howard Stanton Sherman, and is survived by his beloved wife Florence (née Dizdul), daughter Andrea Barletta of Tolland, Connecticut and three grandchildren. Memorial at 11:00AM on Monday, December 9, 2019 at the Quattlebaum Funeral Home, 5411 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, Florida. Burial at 11:30AM on Wednesday, December 11 at Mountain Grove Cemetery, 2675 North Avenue, Bridgeport, Connecticut.
Published in The Palm Beach Daily News on Dec. 8, 2019