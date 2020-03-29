|
BUCK, Jacqueline Alice November 18, 1933 March 19, 2020 Jacqueline Wray Buck, 86, who made her home in Palm Beach for last 21 years, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2020. Jackie was born November 18, 1933 in Boston, MA. She attended Oliver Ames High School in North Easton, MA, and went on to complete her studies at Simmons College and Simmons School of Social Work in Boston, MA, earning a masters degree in Social Work. She was a member of the MIT community for many years, serving as the Chief Psychiatric Social Worker in MIT's Medical Department. Jackie loved music, especially organ concerts. She was always ready to have a lively conversation about the social and political news and events of the day. Jackie was an Anglophile, and a member of the Palm Beach chapter of the English Speaking Union. After retiring from MIT, Jackie left Belmont, MA and moved to Palm Beach and also New London, NH, where she spent many happy years being a Florida snowbird, who returned to her beautiful New England in the summer months. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Dr. Dudley Allen Buck and her son, David Allen Buck. Jackie will be sorely missed by her daughter, Carolyn Buck Harrison (Stephen) and her son, Douglas John Buck (Bobbie Lindsay), her sister Gwendolyn Wray Ferrini, granddaughter Sarah Pennington Hearn and her grandsons, Maxwell Buck Harrison and John Lindsay Buck. A Celebration of her Life will be held at a future date at the Trinity Church in Copley Square, Boston, MA.
Published in The Palm Beach Daily News on Mar. 29, 2020