BYTNER, Jean Jean Bytner of West Palm Beach died on July 29, 2020, at home peacefully. She was an elegant woman loved by many. Jean grew up in Poultney, VT, and was a graduate of the University of Vermont and John Hopkins University. She had a very full life: in her earlier career she was a surgical nurse in the operating room; a world traveler, she owned and operated Bytner Travel based in Albany, NY; an avid curler, President of the Albany Curling Club; a classical music lover, chairwoman of the Albany Symphony. Her most recent passion was playing croquet. As a member of the National Croquet Club, she won many titles in the tournaments she played. She was also a member of St. Edward Catholic Church and member of the Guild. Jean was a long time volunteer for the Norton Museum and Lourdes Noreen McKeen. Jean is survived by her 3 children, Lisa Bytner (New York City), Jana Bytner (Greenwich, CT), and Renee Gregory (Darien, CT), a son-in-law Richard Gregory and 3 grandchildren Richard, George, Lillian and a dog named Ginger. A memorial mass will be celebrated on September 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Edward Catholic Church, 144 N. County Road, Palm Beach. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to St. Edward's Charitable Fund www.stedwardpb.com
in honor of Jean Bytner.