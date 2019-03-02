Jean K. ZWICKY

ZWICKY, Jean K. Jean K. Zwicky, a resident of Merrain Road, Palm Beach, passed away on December 27, 2018 near her son's home in Middlebury, Vermont. For the past three and a half decades Jean enjoyed Palm Beach life and had a great rapport with her neighbors, chatting with them while on walks with her dog Kahlua. She was also a member of The Society of The Four Arts, the Palm Beach Literary Society, and the United Nations Association of Palm Beach. Jean is survived by four sons: Henry, wife Hilary, of NYC; Robert of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Thomas, wife Gail, of Loveland, Colorado; and Steven, wife Nancy, of Ripton, Vermont; as well as six grandchildren (Charles, Christina, Ryan, Alexandra, Dylan, Miles) and two great-grandchildren (Marek and Grayson). All four sons were present the day she died. An incredibly elegant, charming, empathic and intelligent woman, she will be missed by many. Published in The Palm Beach Daily News on Mar. 2, 2019