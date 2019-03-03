John L. MORRISON

Obituary Condolences Flowers MORRISON, John L. John L. Morrison LTC USA (Ret), a former Palm Beach north-end resident, succumbed to his long battle with cancer in Hamden, CT in the early morning of Friday, February 22, 2019. Mr. Morrison was born to Sylvia and Earnest Morrison in New York City and grew up in New Jersey and Ohio. He graduated from the Ohio State University. He was commissioned through the ROTC program and served two tours of duty in Vietnam. With over twenty years of service, he rose to Lt. Colonel in the Army, stationed both stateside and in Korea and Germany. Mr. Morrison raised a son and daughter with his first wife. After he retired from the Army, he had a horse farm south of Kansas City and then moved to Wellington. He met, and later married, Myra Mann at the Royal Poinciana Chapel. Mr. Morrison became a licensed real estate broker and worked with Myra at Brown Harris Stevens. Through their years together, the popular couple enjoyed visits of family to their home on Monterey Avenue, trips to Scotland, service through the Military Officers Association of Florida, and the fellowship of their neighbors, friends and the congregation of the Royal Poinciana Chapel. Mr. Morrison is survived by his son, Lemuel Morrison, his daughter Martha Roberts, five grandchildren, a great-grandson, his brother Robert Morrison, his sisters Margaret Charney and Jane Farrell and his step-niece Alison Pickering. There will be a Memorial Service at Mercy by the Sea, 167 Neck Rd. in Madison, CT on March 31 at 12:00PM. Memorial donations may be made to the MOAA Scholarship Fund (http://www.moaa.org/donate/). Published in The Palm Beach Daily News on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries