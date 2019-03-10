Services Quattlebaum Funeral, Cremation, and Event Center 6411 Parker Ave West Palm Beach , FL 33405 (561) 833-4061 For more information about John KINDRED Memorial service 11:00 AM Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea John MacGregor KINDRED

1936 - 2019
KINDRED, John MacGregor Beloved father, grandfather, friend and long time Palm Beach resident, John MacGregor "Nick" Kindred died on February 26, 2019 at Good Samaritan Hospital in West Palm Beach. The cause of death was complications from pneumonia. Born on March 15, 1936, Nick was the second child of George Charles Kindred and Dorothy Estabrook Kindred of Scarsdale, NY. The family divided their time between Scarsdale and Quiogue, NY, where Nick became an avid sailor and outdoorsman. Nick attended the Harvey School until 1950, graduated from Phillips Exeter Academy in the class of 1954, and received his bachelor's degree from Yale University in 1958. He remained engaged with his alma maters throughout his life, often serving as a class agent. He served in the U.S. Navy as a Lieutenant Junior Grade and was stationed in Japan from 1958-1960. Nick had a forty-year career in finance and trust services, working for Citibank, First National Bank, Smith Barney, and as president of the Citicorp Trust Company in Palm Beach. In addition to his professional career, Nick led a life of dedicated service to several local organizations. He became treasurer of the Palm Beach Island Hospice Foundation in1997, and joined the board of the English Speaking Union of Palm Beach beginning in 1993, assuming the post of treasurer in 2003. He served both organizations in this capacity until his passing. He was a devoted member of the Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea, serving on the Vestry as treasurer, and also as a pastoral care shepherd, usher, lay reader, Church Mouse board member and treasurer, and weekly Church Mouse volunteer. Nick was a loving father to his surviving daughters, Victoria Kindred Keziah of Boulder, CO, and Amanda Kindred Anastasi, MD of Belmont, MA, the children of his first marriage to Ann D. Smith, which ended in divorce. He was subsequently married to Loraine Van Dolan Kindred from 1981 until her death in 2014, and is survived by two stepchildren, Gwen Gepfert Vogt of Basking Ridge, NJ and John Randolph Gepfert IV of Norwalk, CT. He also leaves four grandchildren, Charles Kindred Keziah, Virginia Lee Keziah, Jordan Kindred Anastasi and Jesse DeHaven Anastasi, and four step-grandchildren, Zoe Meryl Gepfert, John Randolph Gepfert V, Derek Robert Vogt and Geoffrey Madison Vogt. Nick is pre-deceased by his brother, G. Estabrook "Brook" Kindred, who gave him his nickname when he was a child. A Memorial Service will be held at the Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea on Friday March 15, 2019, at 11:00AM. A reception will directly follow at the Beach Club. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Palm Beach Island Hospice Foundation, 139 North County Road, Suite 26, Palm Beach, FL 33480 or the English Speaking Union of Palm Beach, P.O. Box 2945, Palm Beach, FL 33480. Published in The Palm Beach Daily News on Mar. 10, 2019