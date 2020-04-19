|
MCCOY II, John Smith John Smith McCoy II, 91, died April 6, 2020, in West Palm Beach, FL. Born on October 8, 1928 in Evanston, IL, he lived most of his life on the North Shore of Chicago, but spent his remaining years in Watch Hill, RI and Palm Beach, FL. He was the eldest son of Nancy (Martin) Jennison, Winnetka, IL and Samuel John McCoy, San Antonio, TX. He was predeceased by his wife of 46 years, Laura Virginia "Gingy" Allen McCoy, in 2001. He attended the Fay School and St Mark's School, Southborough, MA, where he developed his life-long love of hockey, and graduated from North Shore Country Day School in Winnetka, IL, in 1948. After graduating, he enlisted in the United States Army and served as a tank commander in the Korean Conflict. Upon his return from Korea, he started his life as a general contractor in the building business, initially with Otis and Associates in Northbrook, IL and later founding his own business, John S. McCoy and Associates in Winnetka. Second only to his deep and abiding love of his family, he was an avid fly fisherman and a 50 plus year member of the Anglers Club of Chicago. Although he fished all over the country and in Europe, his favorite spot was on the Wolf River in Langlade, WI. He was an ardent outdoorsman, enjoying bird watching, cross country skiing, snow shoeing, and hiking. Additionally, he possessed an incredible talent as a sketch artist and was an accomplished water-colorist. One of his greatest joys in life was listening to jazz and sharing that love with his family. He leaves his three children and their spouses, Julia (Allen) McCoy Bertram and Lawrence R. Bertram of Merrimac, MA, John Smith McCoy III and Anne (Kelly) McCoy of Annapolis, MD, and Nina (Alexander) McCoy Royce and Wesley W. Royce of Grafton, NH, his two beloved granddaughters, Kelly Alexander McCoy and Julia Rose McCoy, his sister, Nancy (McCoy) Hotchkiss of Hinsdale, IL, and stepbrother Mansfield (Duke) Schmidt Templeton of Stuart, FL. In addition, he is survived by his longtime, much loved companion, Edith Baird Eglin of Palm Beach, FL and Watch Hill, RI. Interment will be private.
Published in The Palm Beach Daily News on Apr. 19, 2020