MURRAY, John T. Dr. John T. Murray died Friday, July 17, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Dr. Murray, an Ear, Nose & Throat doctor in West Palm Beach for almost 50 years was known for his humor, love of family, and dedication to his patients. Before his retirement he boasted that he had taken care of three generations of some families in our community. Born in Girardville, PA in 1934, he received his undergraduate degree from the University of Pennsylvania and his medical degree from Thomas Jefferson Medical University in Philadelphia. He completed his residency at Manhattan Eye & Ear Hospital in New York City before he served for two years in the U.S. Navy from 1966 1968. After moving to Palm Beach in 1968, he dedicated himself to his practice and became President of Palm Beach Ear, Nose & Throat while serving in leadership positions at both Good Samaritan and St. Mary's Hospitals. He frequently combined his love of travel and love of medicine by taking sabbaticals to donate his services to care for the under privileged and the underserved in distant and exotic locations. Dr. Murray loved life and life loved him back. He cherished people of all ages and from all walks of life. Dr. John, as he was known to his thousands of patients, took great delight in teasing and was known for his ability to cure a patient with a well-timed joke as much as through conventional medicine. Children suffering from painful ear aches were calmed through a suggestion that if they possessed a "magic nose", the examining chair would rise up upon his touch. With Dr. John's gift of medical magic the chair would begin to rise and the child's tears would vanish. These young patients would become in time devoted followers to his excellent practice of medicine combined with endless loving care. Dr. John was meticulous in his attire with a surprising fondness for brightly colored socks. He was able to combine being incredibly elegant with a hint of someone who is about to get away with a well thought-out prank. He had zany names for most of his friends and a wealth of jokes that he told with a unique delivery that showed how much he was enjoying himself. No matter where he went he always drew a circle of admirers. His sayings were well known and re-quoted by his friends. "It's good to see you, Dr. John" was always followed by "Thank you it's so good to be seen." He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Nancy Mahoney Murray, and three children, Nancy Lynn McFadden (E. Scott) of Denver, John B.T. Murray (Carrie Schmid) of Palm Beach and Heather Murray of West Palm Beach as well as five grandchildren: Jack, William and Heather McFadden, and Finley and John Thomas Murray, III. There will be a Requiem Mass at St. Edward Church for the immediate family at a future date and a Memorial Service at a time to be determined. Contributions in his honor can be made to the John T. Murray, M.D. Children's Health Fund at the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties. That address is 700 South Dixie Highway, Suite 200, West Palm Beach, FL 33401.



