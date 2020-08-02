ATKINSON, Joseph Anthony Joseph Anthony Atkinson, age 92, a long-time resident of Palm Beach, FL died peacefully on July 25, 2020 at the Gerstenberg Hospice Center in West Palm Beach, FL. He was the beloved father of Suzanne (Douglas) Lake, Colette (William) Kennedy and Denise Atkinson. He is grandfather to Jessica L. Blouin, Douglas T. Lake, Jr., William J.L. Kennedy III, Maria E. Kennedy, Margot M. Atkinson, and great-grandfather to six children. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 64 years, Kathleen Culhane Atkinson, as well as his sons, Joseph A. Atkinson, Jr. and James L. Atkinson. He was the youngest of four sons born to John Leonard Atkinson and Florence Maxwell Atkinson. He lived most of his life on Long Island, NY. He was a WWII Veteran serving in the Armored Infantry, Military Police, graduated from Fordham University and St. John's University Law School LLB 1951. Admitted to the New York Bar in 1951, he specialized in Tort and Real Estate Law on Long Island. He was appointed to the Malpractice Committee for the Supreme Court of New York. After their marriage, Joe and Kay lived in Atlantic Beach and Lawrence, LI where they raised their five children. In retirement, Joe and Kay moved to Palm Beach as their permanent residence and spent summers in New Canaan, CT. Joe loved to play golf with his friends. But he also enjoyed couples golf with Kay, and playing bridge with their many friends. They traveled with the family and friends and always had an adventure! Joe was the planner of all the adventures and Kay was along for the sixty-four year ride! Joe was a former member of the NYAC, Rockaway Hunting Club, Cedarhurst Yacht Club (Commodore), Lawrence Beach Club (Board Member), The Wintergreen Club of Windham NY (Board Member); Darien Country Club; The Bath and Tennis Club; The Four Arts Society; The Everglades Club; English Speaking Union and a current member of the Sailfish Club of Florida. Mr. Atkinson was also a past Governor General of the Society of Colonial Warriors of the State of Florida and a Knight of Malta, American Association(1980 election). Joe was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather- loved by all who knew him for his kind gentle manner, his sense of humor, and his unfailing willingness to help all those who needed his help. Most of all, he loved his dear wife, Kay. They were true partners in a lasting love that sustained them through life's challenges. We will miss him. Service will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Lourdes Foundation, Lourdes-Noreen McKeen Residence, 315 South Flagler Dr, West Palm Beach, FL 33401.



