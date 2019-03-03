Services Quattlebaum Funeral, Cremation, and Event Center 6411 Parker Ave West Palm Beach , FL 33405 (561) 833-4061 For more information about Joseph KUDYBA Joseph P. KUDYBA

Obituary Condolences Flowers KUDYBA, Joseph P. Sometimes known as the Truculent Turtle, Joseph Paul Kudyba died on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. A pioneer in the health and fitness movement in the Palm Beach area during the 70's, Joe's zeal for jogging lead him to be instrumental in founding the Palm Beach Runners club as well as teaching a course at Palm Beach Junior College. When not running, he enjoyed playing handball, completing the NYT crossword (with pen), or reading a good book. Joe moved to West Palm Beach in 1967 from his native New York City. Joe is survived by his spouse of fifty years, Sharon. Upon his arrival to West Palm Beach, Joe helped open Jordan Marsh in the Palm Beach Mall. Joe then worked for Novartis Pharmaceuticals (Sandoz) from 1970 to 1994. Joe was well known for his wit, charm and unique personal style. After retiring, Joe continued to work, traveling the 50 states moderating medical education meetings for Boron Lepore, and in more recent times at Il Lugano in Palm Beach. A tough competitor and fierce fighter from his UDT days in the Navy serving on the USS Enterprise, Joe ran the Turkey Trot 5k race as recently as 2014, finishing 3rd place in his age group. He battled cancer from 2012 to 2019. He is survived by children, Penny, Lisa Kelly, Tommy Kelly, Paul, and Desiree as well as grandchildren, Jason and Jack Kelly, and Zoe Kudyba. Quattlebaum Funeral Center, 6411 Parker Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33405 - Services: Celebration of Life followed by Memorial Service with Military Honors 12:00PM to 2:00PM and service 2:00PM to 3:00PM on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Published in The Palm Beach Daily News on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries