Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sierra Chapel
875 West 2nd Street
Reno, NV 89503
775-323-7189
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Trinity Episcopal Cathedral
200 Island Avenue
Reno, NV
Karlene Richmond WEBSTER

Karlene Richmond WEBSTER Obituary
WEBSTER, Karlene Richmond Karlene Richmond Webster passed away June 15, 2019 in Reno, NV at the age of 83. She died peacefully in her sleep at home with her husband of 62 years, Jim Webster by her side. Karlene was born February 5, 1936 in Syracuse, NY, the daughter of Reed and Katharine Vincett, now deceased, as is a brother, Wayne. She attended local Syracuse schools, graduating from Briarcliff Junior College in 1953. After working several years in Syracuse, she was married to James G. Webster, III, then a US Navy LTJG stationed in Newport, RI. The wedding took place in Syracuse at the University Methodist Church on April 27, 1957. In mid-1958, the couple moved to Englewood, NJ where they raised their 4 children; Jim IV, Reed, Stephen and Kate. In 1993, they relocated to Reno, NV where Jim ran an investment office for the Gabelli Organization of Rye, NY. Karlene is survived by her husband Jim of 62 years, and her 4 children; Jim (Bozeman, MT), Reed (Chicago, IL) Stephen (Denver, CO) and Kate (San Francisco, CA) and their respective spouses, Valerie, Kass, Leslie and Pete, as well as 9 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter. She loved being with her families, especially in summer at her Canadian home in the 1000 Islands, St., Lawrence River, or her winter home in Delray Beach, FL, as well as their children's homes. She also enjoyed the landscaping/flower scene, swimming and boating, card games and being with friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 3:00PM at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 200 Island Avenue, Reno, NV 89501. Contributions in her name can be made to The Healing Garden at Renown Health Foundation, 1155 Mill St, Reno, NV 89502. Online memories or condolences may be shared in Karlene's Book of Memories at: (www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com). Karlene was a beautiful personshe and that great smile will be missed.
Published in The Palm Beach Daily News on June 23, 2019
