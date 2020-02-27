|
SCHOENHAUS, Karolyn Karolyn Schoenhaus (née Karolyn Valentine Dickman), age 93, of Boynton Beach, FL. Born on Valentine's Day, 1927 in Philadelphia, PA. Predeceased by her loving husbands Archie Stein of Bridgeton, NJ, Nathan Schoenhaus of Boca Raton, FL and Dr. Arthur Sempliner of Boynton Beach, FL, brother Leonard Dickman and sister Edythe Guralnick. Survived by her adored children Ambassador Robin Bernstein (Richard), Debra Parker and Dr. Jeffrey Stein, grandchildren Alicia (Adam) Chapman, Dax (Valerie) Hughes, Ariel (Tony) Davis, Alexandra and Julia Bernstein, Donald Parker, Jr., Savannah and Averie Stein, and great-grandchildren Lelaina, Ella, Chloe, Archer, Gemma and Liv. Funeral Services will be held 2:00PM at Beth Israel Memorial Chapel, 5808 Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach, FL, 33484 Thursday, February 27, 2020 with internment immediately following at Eternal Light Memorial Gardens, 11520 SR 7, Boynton Beach, FL. Shiva services will follow at the home of Dr. Jeffrey Stein, 11760 Boniello Drive, Boca Raton, FL. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the or .
Published in The Palm Beach Daily News on Feb. 27, 2020