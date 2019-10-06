|
MAGUIRE, Kathlyn Swartz Kathlyn Swartz Maguire, formerly of Palm Beach, FL, died on October 1, 2019 in Chicago, IL. She was born on April 3, 1945 in Grand Rapids, MI. When her family moved to Cleveland, OH, she attended Laurel School and graduated with the class of 1963. She then attended Rollins College in Orlando, FL and the University of Florida in Gainesville. Kathlyn moved to New York City where, for 15 years, she was a public relations executive with Estee Lauder, Perrier Great Waters of France and Atwood International. Later, in Palm Beach, she was a Referrals Associate with Brown Harris Stevens (2001-2019) and launched Empowerment Through Hearing. In 1972, Kathlyn married the love of her life, Joe Maguire, who was a leader in the New York electrical construction industry. Together Kathlyn and Joe enjoyed Manhattan to the fullest, dedicating themselves to philanthropic and community pursuits, while becoming widely known as inseparable soulmates. Kathlyn would always say that Joe was her anchor. He inspired her to take new risks, see the world though a different lens, and ultimately inspired her to continue charitable work after his passing in 1988. Kathlyn was generous with her time and resources. Among many commitments, she served as chairman of the 1994 Palm Beach Heart Ball and was, for years, a member of the Board of Directors of Ballet Florida, Inc. She was a member of the Junior League in New York City, Palm Beach and Chicago. Her friends can attest to her generosity of spirt, enthusiasm and dedication, never batting an eye when it came to bridging people and resources together to best serve the charities and foundations that needed it. In Palm Beach, she was a member of the Beach Club and in Chicago, a member of the Woman's Athletic Club. As a result of a progressive hearing loss, Kathlyn became an advocate for issues relating to that subject. In 2001, she underwent successful cochlear implant surgery, and in 2004, she founded Empowerment Through Hearing, Inc, a 501(c)3 not for profit corporation, with a mission to increase awareness of the alarming rise of student hearing loss. And as part of that mission, Kathlyn published "Listen Up!", an educational yet entertaining book, to focus attention on the importance of preventing hearing loss among our students. In 2005, "Listen Up!" was distributed to schools throughout Palm Beach County. After moving to Chicago in 2012, Kathlyn worked with communities and local officials to 'turn down the sound' and position noise as a public health hazard. Though years of tireless effort and a true belief that sound pollution is one of our society's greatest public health epidemics, Kathlyn made incredible strides changing the way people, government policy-makers, and educators viewed the impact of sound. She loved animals and often said she spent entirely too much time watching their antics on YouTube. She was a longtime member of Bethesda-By-The Sea Church in Palm Beach and the Fourth Presbyterian Church in Chicago, crediting both communities as pivotal forces in her grounding, immense faith, and continued passion for bettering the world around her. Above all else, Kathlyn's legacy is one of great kindness, an unwavering loyalty to those she loved, and an undaunted dedication to changing the lives of those she came into contact with. Even in illness she faced the difficult days and responsibilities with grace and an inspiring faith in the path ahead of her. Professionally, philanthropically and personally, this unwavering faith and focus personified Kathlyn. In addition to her husband Joe, she is predeceased by her parents, Evalyn and Howard Swartz, her brother Michael Swartz, her stepson Mark Maguire and her stepdaughter Christine Maguire Simmers. She is survived by her sister-in-law Judy Swartz, her niece Sharon Swartz Harper (Chuck), and her nephews Michael Swartz Jr. (Kelly) and Matthew Swartz. Kathlyn is also survived by her stepchildren, Jeanne Maguire Andaas (Gary), Jay Maguire (Jill) and Craig Maguire (Ellen).
Published in The Palm Beach Daily News on Oct. 6, 2019