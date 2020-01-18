|
CALLAWAY III, L. David L. David Callaway, 79, of Palm Beach, Florida, died in New York City on January 8, 2020 after a long illness. Born March 12, 1940 in Nashville, Tennessee, he was the son of the late Elizabeth Duggan Temple and Lawrence H. Callaway, and later the step-son of Alan M. Gump of Johnson City, Tennessee, where he was raised. He excelled as a high school student and athlete known for his football and track abilities and was an officer in the Army ROTC program. Mr. Callaway graduated from Washington and Lee University in 1962 as one of nine Distinguished Military Graduates. He served in the U.S. Army as a 2nd Lieutenant from 1962-1964 in Germany. After his military discharge, he had a successful 32-year career at Citibank and served as Vice President of Citicorp Venture Capital. He held numerous international postings in Hong Kong, London, and Zurich. During his corporate life, he earned degrees from the Harvard Business School and the New York University Graduate School of Business. At the time of his death, he had served as Chairman and CEO of Express Messenger Systems and OnTrac for over twenty years. An avid skier, hunter and fisherman, Mr. Callaway traveled multiple times to Africa, Norway, Alaska, British Columbia, Argentina, and New Zealand in pursuit of his passions, which he shared with his wife and children. He was a certified pilot and earned the FAA's highest certification while flying thousands of hours in various jet airplanes. When on the ground, Mr. Callaway was a member of the Palm Beach Bath & Tennis, Everglades Club, Seminole Golf Club, Crocodiles Club, Brook Club, New York Racquet & Tennis, Piping Rock Club, USSGA, and Club Limited. He is survived by his wife of thirty-two years, Brenda Teagle Callaway, sons Christopher Winfield Callaway and David Andrew Callaway, step-son Winfield Scott Essex, and step-daughters Lee Essex Doyle and Amanda Teagle Essex, five grandchildren, half-sister Lisa A. El-Kerdi, and half-brother Alan M. Gump.
Published in The Palm Beach Daily News on Jan. 18, 2020