Lawrence B. Katzen
Lawrence "Larry" B. Katzen, MD, loving and beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, born June 11, 1949 to Rose and Harry Katzen was raised on Miami Beach. Larry and his brothers, Melvyn (deceased), and Barry all became accomplished and well-respected physicians.
Larry's early childhood and high school years were filled with great times and memories of family and friends swimming in the ocean, fishing, golfing, boating and running around the families' South Beach hotels.
Larry attended Miami Beach High School and the University of Miami before graduating from the University of Miami School of Medicine and completing his Ophthalmology Residency Training at the Washington Hospital Center. For over 46 years, Larry provided the highest quality of Ophthalmologic medical care from his two offices in West Palm Beach and Boynton Beach. Larry founded the Katzen Eye Care and Laser Center and was a pioneer in the field of laser vision correction. He is loved deeply by his devoted staff and the thousands of patients he cared for and whose lives he improved. Patients felt that they received the finest of care by the most thoughtful physician when treated by Larry.
Larry would say that the best part of his medical training was meeting his wife of 44 years, Jane, at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, where Jane was a nurse. They married and started a life of adventure together. Jane and Larry enjoyed countless voyages and worldwide excursions together and with their amazing children Janine and Harrison.
The world was enriched by Larry's passion for helping patients who could not help themselves. Larry donated extensive time on more than 19 worldwide flights on Project Orbis, an organization which supports a flying Eye Hospital allowing leading physicians to join local practitioners of underserved countries, to train and educate local ophthalmologists, medical students and nurses. The Orbis goal is to teach ophthalmic personnel throughout the world needed techniques and skills so that moving forward, the patients of underserved communities can get the proper eye care to preserve or improve their vision. Through this work, Larry helped to save thousands of people from blindness and eye diseases that were previously untreatable by local practitioners. Larry's goal was to leave each community with better equipped medical staff who could continue with the new skills they were taught. Larry was joined by Jane on many of these trips- one more way they shared a most extraordinary life together.
Larry's philanthropic endeavors did not end with Orbis. Larry was one of the Founders of the Richard David Kann (RDK) Melanoma Foundation, named in memory of one of his best friends. Larry and Jane gave countless hours and financial support to build this Foundation over the past 25 plus years. Without their time and generosity, the Foundation would not be what it is today.
Larry was the recipient of the RDK 2020 Vision Award bestowed upon him for the vision he had to lead and guide the organization for all its years.
Larry had many diverse interests and hobbies, however the most important thing in his life was family. He was continually planning the next adventure he could share with Jane, his children and grandchildren. Spending time with his brothers, nieces and nephews and their children brought him great joy.
Larry's loving family included his parents, Rose and Harry Katzen, his step-father, Al Astor, and his brother Melvyn Katzen, who predeceased him. Larry is survived by his wife Jane, their children Janine Katzen and Scott Alter (and grandchildren Juliana, Rose and Lyla Alter), and Harrison and Ashley Katzen. Larry is survived by his brother Barry and wife, Judi and niece Heather and husband Neil Sosler (children Caroline and Mathew), niece Lesley Katzen and husband David Berndt (daughter Miriam), and niece Jennifer and husband Eric Weinstock (daughter Anabel). Larry is also survived by his sister-in-law Jill Katzen and niece Tanya Katzen (daughter Aarin).
Larry is known to the community as an amazing human being, a great physician, and a passionate boater, golfer, diver, fisherman and skier. He instilled the love for the water in his children and grandchildren. Having grown up in Miami Beach and always having a boat, Larry and his boats, became a big part of his personal and family time.
Every sport and hobby that Larry undertook was done with excellence and persistence. Larry's most notable qualities were his humility, intelligence, warmth, honesty, integrity, humor, generosity and never-ending devotion to his family and friends. His ability to accept everyone with open arms, and to find the best in everyone at all times, spoke to his amazing and special character. He truly loved life and made the most of every single second.
Larry Katzen made everyone around him better and left the world a better place because of everything he created, including his outstanding care as a devoted physician and the legacy his family will carry on.
In memory of Larry, donations can be made to:
The Richard David Kann Melanoma Foundation
(https://melanomafoundation.com/support-us/
)
Orbis
(https://www.orbis.org/en/how-you-can-help
).