NEFF, Loretta A. Loretta A. Neff of West Palm Beach died peacefully at home on Thursday, July 30, 2020. She privately fought breast cancer since 2012. Married in Sandy Lane, Barbados, Loretta is survived by her loving husband Pier S. Bjorklund, devoted mother, Jean Schroeder and stepfather, Daniel Schroeder, sister, Amy Leininger and brother-in-law, Jeff Leininger and brother, Kenneth Neff of Ohio, mother and father-in-law, Carin and Stig Bjorklund, sister and brothers-in-law, Helen and Kent Bjorklund, Peter Bjorklund of Florida. She is also the adoring aunt of nieces, Anna Bjorklund and Summer Collins and nephew, Sander Neff. Ms. Neff was born February 9, 1967 in Ohio, the daughter of Jean and the late Kenneth M. Neff. She received her Bachelor of Arts from Defiance College in 1989. Following graduation, she became a resident of Naples, Florida where she began her early career in luxury real estate. Loretta has been recognized by her alma mater as a distinguished member of philanthropists for demonstrating dedication, excellence and leadership in the fields of arts and humanities. Loretta also attended University of British Columbia for online graduate studies. Loretta was an award-winning children's author, entrepreneur and nonprofit executive. She founded the EW Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization to share her expertise and offer character education and literacy programs to disadvantaged children and youth. Advocating for children was one of the greatest joys of her life. To date, over 25,000 Title I school children have participated in EWF's award-winning Kids of Character Outreach Programs and received new books. Socially, Ms. Neff was active in numerous charities, a loyal supporter of arts, education and humanities. She was a former member of Shoreby Club, Bratenahl, Ohio and the Beach Club, Palm Beach, Florida, and a current member of Ibis Golf and Country Club, West Palm Beach. Loretta has made an anatomical gift to the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine for cancer research. Services will be private with an inurnment at a later date in Florida.



