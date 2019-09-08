|
ELIASSEN, Louisa Anna January 4, 1924 September 5, 2019 Louisa Anna "Anne" Demetrovics Reveley Eliassen, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, passed away peacefully and on her own terms September 5, 2019. She was 95. Anne was born to John and Anna Demetrovics on January 4, 1924 in West Virginia. She had a very successful business career culminating with her position as board secretary of the Boonton Township, NJ school system. Anne enjoyed playing bingo, bocce, swimming laps, and traveling. She had a spirit of adventure and a love of life. Some of Anne's favorite destinations included Norway, Egypt, South Africa, Medugorje, the Vatican, and numerous cross-country trips to visit her family and friends. Anne was a longtime member of Fort Pierce's Sons of Norway Gulfstream Lodge where she was the first woman President, American Legion Post 40, Our Savior Lutheran Church, and Elk's Lodge 1520. In recent years, Anne was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church of Palm Beach. A resident of Fountainview in West Palm Beach and Spanish Lakes in Fort Pierce, Anne was surrounded by family when she was called to the Lord. Anne has joined her first husband Jennings Reveley, second husband Thomas Eliassen, grandson Mark, and great-grandson William in Heaven. She is remembered by her loving children and their spouses: Robert and Julie, Randolph, John R. and Mary Kay, David and Mary, Mary Ann and John, Thomas, Catherine and Theodore, John E. and Colleen, Mark and Deborah, and Erik and Dolores; her sisters: Margaret and Dorothea; her grandchildren and their spouses: Jude and Laurel, Lexci and Peter, Jacki and Stew, Dillon and Alice, Natalie and LaRon, Christopher, Jennifer and Tony, Laura and Steve, Michael and Monica, Kathleen and Keller, Mariel and Scott, Kimberly and Jonathan, Erin and Sean, Annie and Pete, Tommy John and Casey, Robby and Marcey, Teddy and Debbie, Tracey and Robert, Johnathan, Jenny, Brian, Sarah and Ed, Erik and Jen, Sean, Samantha and David, and Julia; and her great-grandchildren: Brendan, Sylvia, Robby, Mary Jane, Freddie, John Joseph, Tommy, Eshaan, Suran, Ziaan, Vivian, Nancy, Evelyn, Caroline, Liam, Finn, Cormac, Faye, Marie, Simone, Eli, Emmy, Andrew, Bobby, MaKenzie, Morgan, Parker, Theodore and Mason. All were warmed by her love and light. Family and friends will be welcomed at Quattlebaum Funeral, Cremation & Event Center, 5411 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, on Monday, September 9 from 4:00PM to 7:00PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Edward Catholic Church, 144 North County Rd, Palm Beach, at 11:00AM on Tuesday, September 10. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Edward Guild's Charitable Works and the Salvation Army.
Published in The Palm Beach Daily News on Sept. 8, 2019