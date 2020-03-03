|
DAVIES, Lynn Covington, Lynn Covington Davies, 87, passed away unexpectedly in her sleep in her Palm Beach Gardens home on Sunday February 23, 2020. Born on July 2, 1932 in Lake Forest, IL to the late William Slaughter Covington and Elizabeth Morse Covington, she counted among her ancestors Samuel Morse (Morse Code), William Hosmer Morse (Fairbanks-Morse Co.), and the Covingtons of Kentucky. Her education included The Bell School in Lake Forest, IL, Chatham Hall in Virginia, La Combe and Ecole Internationale (Geneva) in Switzerland, Vassar College, University of Munich, and American Academy of Dramatic Arts. In 1959, she married a Polish Count and RAF fighter pilot, Stanislaw Jozef Chrapkiewicz. She later married John Davies, owner of an Inn at a New Hampshire Ski Resort. Spending much of her childhood during World War II isolated on a family compound in the countryside, she became a prolific reader. Her knowledge of history, literature, philosophy, religions, cultures, and languages was unrivaled and fueled a life-long passion for travel and exploration. She was Captain of her high school tennis team, a professional model in the 50s, European Editor of American Ski Annual and American Ski Journal (1956-58), and the author of two published novels (A Mountain Tale and Lora). After living in Munich then New Hampshire, she moved to Palm Beach Island in 1969 to raise her children on Queens Lane. Subsequently, she lived at Waterview Towers in West Palm Beach, Lake Clark Shores to live near her daughter, and most recently in Palm Beach Gardens. She was a 40 plus year member of The Beach Club of Palm Beach. An avid skier until her 80s, she also owned a home in Park City, UT where she counted several close and good friends. She had membership or volunteered for many organizations including The Junior League of the Palm Beaches, Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, ASPCA, National Society of the Colonial Dames of America (co-founder of Florida branch), and the Palm Beach Opera. She was recently honored by the Daughters of the American Revolution. She is survived by two siblings, George Covington and Betsy Smith; her three children, William Chrapkiewicz, Covington Chrapkiewicz, and Elizabeth Scholz, as well as four grand-children. There will be a Celebration of Life gathering in Palm Beach, FL in late March. A Funeral and Reception will be held in Lake Forest, IL at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.
Published in The Palm Beach Daily News on Mar. 3, 2020