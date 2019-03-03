Mari Bahe MCCORMICK

Obituary Condolences Flowers MCCORMICK, Mari Bahe Mari Bahe McCormick died peacefully Wednesday February 20, 2019 at St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach, FL. Mrs. McCormick was 91. Born in Chicago, IL, on August 16, 1927, Mrs. McCormick is a graduate of the Girls Latin School of Chicago; Cranbrook Kingswood School; and Sarah Lawrence College. She made her debut in the Woman's Athletic Club in 1946. In 1951 Mari wed Thierry L. McCormick in Chicago and soon moved to Lake Forest to raise their three sons Christopher (Tanya) McCormick of Lake Bluff, Anthony (Holly Curtis) McCormick of Chicago, and Matthew (Chad Hoeft) McCormick of Washington, DC and Palm Beach. Mrs. McCormick learned to cook in her teens at Au Bon Gout in Palm Beach. Called "Chicago's own Julia Child" by The Chicago Tribune, she was an avid cook and published a monthly gourmet menu service for ten years called "Twelve Months of Dining," whose subscribers included Mrs. Dwight D. Eisenhower, Dinah Shore, Gloria Vanderbilt, among many others. She was a member of The Casino Club of Chicago, Owentsia Club, Racquet Club of Chicago, Saddle and Cycle Club, and the Winter Club of Lake Forest. She traveled extensively to Europe with her spouse and wrote a travel log for the Chicago Tribune which chronicled their travels. Her style and sense of fashion were well known in Lake Forest where she helped her friend Lilly Pulitzer open a Lilly Shop at the Deerpath Inn which was owned by the McCormick Family at the time. She enjoyed many years as a volunteer at the Church Mouse, and played an active role with the Christmas Boutique at the Royal Poinciana Chapel. The family is planning a private memorial at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Published in The Palm Beach Daily News on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.