MONTGOMERY, Marie Marie Clarkson Montgomery "Mimi" passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at age 65 in West Palm Beach, FL. She is survived by her beloved husband, Michael Montgomery, her loving son, Clarkson "Chip" Bates and his spouse, Jodie, her three stepchildren Andrew "Drew", Ashley and Laura Montgomery and four grandchildren, August, Jay, Bradford and Clarkson Bates. She was predeceased by her son, Charles "Derick" Bates, her brother, Charles Clarkson and her parents Loraine and George Clarkson. She was the great-granddaughter of Charles Stockstrom, inventor of the Magic Chef Stove. Mimi graduated from Mary Institute in St. Louis and attended Finch College in Manhattan. She had a gift for decorating and as an adult turned that talent into a successful interior design business. She also had a passion for animals and dearly loved her numerous companion dogs. During the summer, she enjoyed spending time at her family's country home in St. Albans, MO as well as her husband's family farm in Cherry Valley, NY near Cooperstown. During the winter months she and husband loved staying at their Grand Bahamas condo. Tennis was a favorite activity of hers and she shared that love with her husband, Michael. In later years she and Michael became avid bridge players and they enjoyed making many new friendships through that hobby. Mimi was known for being thoughtful, caring and kind, always remembering special occasions of those close to her and being a sympathetic and supportive relative and friend during times of need. She will be dearly missed. A Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 19 in West Palm Beach, FL from 1:00PM to 4:00PM at Quattlebaum, 6411 Parker Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33405. Memorial contributions would be greatly appreciated to the Humane Society of Missouri, 1201 Macklind Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63110 or (hsmo.org).
Published in The Palm Beach Daily News on Mar. 18, 2020