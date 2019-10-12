|
BRISLIN, Mary Elizabeth Mary Elizabeth Brislin passed away October 9, 2019 at 3:00PM. The one person that I loved more than any person in my whole life, and I loved her without any reservations and with an intensity that I will never feel again, has passed into the arms of God. She was my soul-mate, my best friend, my lover, my conscience, my advisor, my helper, in short, she was my absolute everything. She was having treatments for acute leukemia and had taken two treatments of chemotherapy at Good Samaritan Hospital and was looking forward to her third and last treatment of chemotherapy which would have taken place around October 16. Sunday night, Mary and I were very happy because she had gone through the chemotherapy with flying colors, she had no pain, she was very weak, but she was a real tough gal and was soldiering through. She was very tired and took a lot of naps. I filled in for all of the "Mary" things which she did which were too much to list here. I got a sense of how hard she worked and how she really contributed to our relationship. We were talking just last Sunday afternoon that she was very eager to get back to work, the work she loved and frankly was extremely good at. She was a representative for LA EyeWorks out in California and she serviced the southeast United States for them and did a fantastic job. She really, really, really LOVED her job. We talked about how much time it would take her to recover after the third chemotherapy session and we figured that it would be six weeks or more. I figured she would be probably ready to start working again around the first of the year. This last Sunday night we went to bed as usual I walked the dogs turned out all the lights, locked the doors, turned on the burglar alarm, and told Mary "we are in!" She told me: "Bob, don't you look at the Fox news tonight and get yourself all mad and excited so you can't sleep." I told her that I was looking at a movie and I would fall asleep later. The next morning, after I walked the dogs, I went into her room and she told me that she had had a very bad night because she had a very bad stomach ache. I told her that I should call the doctors right then and there. She said not to, wait an hour and see how it went and then if it was still as bad then to call the doctors. I figured that, as she had regained her appetite and had eaten a larger portion of mashed potatoes and turkey breast the night before and that was the cause of her stomachache. That was around 6:30AM. Then around 7:30AM I saw her come out of the bathroom and I asked her how the stomach pain was and she said it had substantially subsided but it was still there and she felt tired because she hadn't slept that night and that she wanted to lie down for a bit. That was just yesterday morning I went into my office and started working around 11 o'clock I hadn't heard from her and was excited because my Medicare Advantage/Supplement business had really started taking off and I had had a good morning. I wanted to tell her the good news. I went into her room and called her name. She usually was semiconscious but would answer me immediately. I called her name three times the last time very loud. Nothing. I then went over to her and turned her around on her back and shook her and I saw her face. The minute I saw her face I knew there was something horribly wrong. She seemed to vaguely recognize me (I hope to God she did, I just hope to God she did) and I immediately called 911. The ambulance was here in about six minutes. I called her Dr. Dr. Wacks and he said he would meet us at the emergency room at Good Samaritan Hospital. I got in my car and followed the ambulance over to the Good Samaritan emergency room and finally got to the emergency room. When I got there, they had her all plugged up with wires in her face. She had some kind of medical instrument that was helping her breathe and other wires and things poking out of her. I asked the emergency room doctor what was going on. She said that from her perspective it didn't look good. I asked what could possibly be wrong. The emergency room doctor said that they were immediately bringing her in for a CAT scan. After the CAT scan my doctor (Dr. Wacks) and the emergency room doctor started walking over to me. I could tell from the expression on their faces that I wasn't going to get good news. They told me that she had had a catastrophic hemorrhage in her brain and it was located in many different parts of her brain. They told me that the probability of recovering from that brain hemorrhage was practically nil. Then, as I was holding Mary's hand they came in and told me that she also had a massive hemorrhaging in her stomach. Both doctors told me that it was hopeless. That she was going to die. I protested vehemently telling them to do an operation on her skull or anything. They told me that it would be totally useless. I sat in a chair next to Mary holding her hand. I may be sensing something that didn't happen but I swear that when I was telling Mary that I loved her and didn't want her to go that I felt a little twitch in her hand the hand that I was holding I am clinging to that because I am really hoping that she was trying to communicate with me. At 3:00PM the doctors pronounced her dead. I stayed in the room with her by myself for about an hour crying like I've never, ever, cried like that before. I cannot believe that she's gone. I am in a total state of shock and disbelief. I woke up this morning and the realization that she was gone forever was like someone hitting me with a crowbar. It's just an unrelenting pain in my heart. I love Mary more than anything that I've ever loved, more than any human being that I've ever loved, and I will miss her so terribly that I don't know what to do. She has two dogs Piper and Yoda (I have three cats that also loved her; Yoda, Piper, Mini) and I have to take care of her dogs that she loved so very, very, very much. So, I can't do anything to myself because I have to take care of these dogs for Mary. Mary really would be very mad at me if I didn't soldier on and take care of the dogs and take care of myself. She was a very, very, strong person. I am having Mary's precious little body moved to the Quattlebaum Funeral Home for preparation. I am going to have her have an open casket viewing because she was the prettiest girl I ever knew and I want people to see how pretty she is and was. I am also going to have a gravesite reserved right next to her for me so that I can go to God and rest right next to her for eternity. I just can't believe that this woman, this wonderful decent, honorable, smart, compassionate, loving, woman, who was my life partner for the last thirty years is gone forever. I am so totally devastated, and so totally unbelievably sad, that I just wish Mary would walk through the door again. I miss her more than anything that I have ever had in my life. I want her back. I am having her put in a casket for viewing and that is going to be the most incredibly difficult thing that I will ever have to do but I want people to see how really pretty and beautiful she was even in death. Goodbye Mary, I love you from the bottom of my heart always, and I will miss you horribly until the day that I am interred with you. Your loving husband, life partner, loyal friend, confident, pal, drinking buddy, business partner, cheering section, and most of all the person who loved you more than anybody in the whole wide world. Rest well Mary my dear love and I will join you soon. Bob Mary will be at the Quattlebaum Funeral Center at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 6411 Parker Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33405. The date of the viewing is Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the Quattlebaum funeral center between the hours of 10:00AM through 12:00PM. Mary will be interred at 12:30PM (directly next to the plot I have selected for me when I join Mary in eternal rest later on.) Immediately after Mary has been interred, I will have a wake at Cafe Sapori, 205 Southern Blvd, West Palm Beach 33405 from 1:30PM to 3:00PM to celebrate Mary's life and to recognize that Mary was the loveliest, kindest, smartest, and most loving person I have ever had the privilege of living with for thirty years. This will be extremely difficult for me, but because of Mary, I will soldier through and make Mary very proud of me. I want to thank all of you for your incredibly kind and generous remarks and comments. Those comments have given me and inner strength that I was unaware. I really want to thank all of you for your kindness and sympathy which has touched my heart. Bob
Published in The Palm Beach Daily News on Oct. 12, 2019