Mary Tyack PHILPIT

PHILPIT, Mary Tyack Mary Tyack Philpit, "Ty," of Palm Beach, age 94, died peacefully on April 22, 2019 in Boca Raton, FL. Born on December 6, 1924, in Charlotte, NC, she grew up in Norfolk, VA, and in Manila, the Philippines. She married Russell O. Philpit in 1946 in New York, NY. She bore three sons while living in Port Washington, NY. She moved to Palm Beach in 1986. She was an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution while living in both New York and Florida. She was predeceased by her husband Russell in 1992. She is survived by their three sons John, Matthew, and Thomas; as well as her daughters-in-law Zackulyn and Robin. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be sent to the s Project. Published in The Palm Beach Daily News on May 5, 2019