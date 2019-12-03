Home

John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0332
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Nativity
Fair Haven, NJ
View Map

Maureen Henderson Obituary
HENDERSON, Maureen Maureen "Mo" Henderson, of Rumson, NJ, passed peacefully on Saturday, November 30, 2019. The daughter of Joseph A. Kennedy and Marcella "Mimi" Hassenger, Maureen was born in New York City, NY. She attended Marymount College in Tarrytown, NY on a math scholarship, graduating in 1957. Initially, she lived in New York City, then moved to New Jersey, residing first in Monmouth Beach, and finally in Rumson, where she has lived for more than 50 years. A creative homemaker, loving wife and mother, she cherished time spent with family and friends. Mo loved the beach, playing tennis, painting, playing her piano and her golden retriever dogs. Maureen was a communicant of the Church of the Nativity in Fair Haven, NJ. She was generous with a strong commitment to serve others, volunteering for many charitable organizations and special events throughout New Jersey. Maureen was predeceased by her parents and by her brother, Anthony "Tony" Kennedy. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Peter W. Henderson, her children Peter W. Henderson, Jr. (Grace Wrightson) of Fair Haven, NJ, Christopher "Goose" Henderson of Atlantic Highlands, NJ, Edward "Ted" T. (Wendy) Henderson of Greenwich, CT, James "Jim" R. (Carol) Henderson of Greenwich, CT, Douglas "Doug"E. Henderson of Darien, CT and Margot (Aaron) LaPointe, of Simsbury, CT; also, by her 18 grandchildren; Peter Henderson III (Brittany), Alex, Shamus, Trevor and Ryan Henderson, Eliza Bozzelli (Mike), Charlotte Carey (Will) and Paige Casler (John), Ted Henderson, Jr., Connor and Emily Henderson, Madeline, Graham and Pierce Henderson, Hadley, Campbell and Piper Henderson, and Victoria LaPointe: and two great-grandchildren Michael and Kennedy Bozzelli. Visitation will take place at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Avenue Red Bank, NJ 07701 from 4:00PM to 7:00PM on Tuesday, December 3, with a Mass of Christian Burial at Church of the Nativity in Fair Haven, NJ on December 4 at 10:00AM. Interment following the Mass will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Middletown, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation in Maureen's memory to the Parker Family Health Center, 211 Shrewsbury Avenue, Red Bank, NJ 07701. Please visit Maureen's memorial website at (www.johnedayfuneralhome.com).
Published in The Palm Beach Daily News on Dec. 3, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -