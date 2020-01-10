|
FEUER, Myron Myron "Mike" C. Feuer, son of Menkes and Rose (Kalfus) Feuer. Born on May 21, 1931 and died peacefully on January 9, 2020 at the age of 88 in Palm Beach, FL. Beloved husband of Ginger (Rubin) Feuer. Father of Matthew and Elizabeth (Toll) Feuer, Elizabeth Lingle and David and Steven, grandfather of Adam and Eric Feuer and Benjamin and Alex Lingle Mike was a visionary who with his previously deceased brother, Irwin, founded Feuer Leather Group in New York, which was a leading supplier to the shoe, bag and garment industry for over 40 years. He was a proud Marine during the Korean War and took pleasure in regaling family and friends about his adventures. His golf at Inwood Country Club, Trump International, and The Breakers were an important part of his life and he loved being unconventional on the golf course. Those of us who truly loved him will feel a great sense of sorrow and loss. Funeral Services will be held at Star of David Chapel on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 2:30PM IJ Morris at Star of David Chapel of the Palm Beaches, 9321 Memorial Park Road, West Palm Beach, FL 33412. Contributions in Mike's honor can be made to: Morse Memory Care, 4847 David S. Mack Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33417.
Published in The Palm Beach Daily News on Jan. 10, 2020