HOUSE, Nadine Claire On July 3, 2020, Nadine Claire House passed away peaceably at her home in Palm Beach, FL at the age of 86. Nadine was born in Martins Ferry, OH the only daughter of George H. and Ruth Helling Beck. Her great-grandfather Mathias Beck had emigrated from St. Wendel, Germany, in 1855 and her mother was descended from one of the first pioneers in the Ohio River Valley. She attended Kent State University where she met and married Bob A. Worley on September 11, 1954. They moved to Wilmington, DE, where she was the devoted mother to her two sons, Mark A. and Scott D. Worley. After her divorce and remarriage to Theodore House, she began her business career running a fashion store, employment agency and as Marketing Director for a major hotel in Philadelphia. After the passing of her second husband, she moved to Florida. In a true rag to riches story, she went to work as a secretary for the Flagler System, the owners of the Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach, and within three years she was promoted to Vice President of Residential Properties which included the management of the luxury ocean front apartment building "1 North Breakers Row". She quickly demonstrated her business savvy by making a fortune in the Palm Beach real estate market through her company Nadine House Realty. The crowning accomplishment for her career was the supervision of the construction, marketing, sale and management of the luxury condominium project at 2 North Breakers Row, where she pre-sold the legendary units at then record prices for Florida. Nadine capitalized on her flamboyant style and statuesque beauty by using entertainment as a promotional tool for the properties that she managed. She threw lavish social events that attracted Presidents, Governors, Royalty, diplomats, society figures, movie stars and the business leaders that who would become the residents of the properties. Her panache enabled the daughter of a home builder and cabinet maker from Steubenville, OH, to travel among the highest levels of society in Palm Beach leaving broken hearts in her wake. Her favorite song was Frank Sinatra's, "My Way" which was how she described her own life. She eventually married for a third time, in 1987, to Jack H. Wetenhall, the brother of the co-owner of the celebrated Palm Beach hotel The Colony, in a lavish society wedding that was the event of the season. Although the marriage ended in divorce after 6 years, Nadine had a wide circle of many lasting friendships with people who were enchanted by her flair for life and sparkling personality. She traveled the world in luxury and left few things undone. While remembered for her glittering lifestyle, the most important part of her life were her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved Christmas and family vacations. She said that the best times of her life were spent with her grandchildren at her Cashiers, NC, mountain vacation home. She took pride and bragged endlessly of their accomplishments. Nadine was preceded in death by her parents, 3 husbands and her eldest son Mark, who died in 2011. After his premature death, Nadine, increasingly melancholy, withdraw from society. She never fully recovered from his passing. Nadine is survived by her only brother, Don R. Beck, and locally by her son Scott Worley and his wife Christina, and their 3 sons, Michael (and his wife, Fan and their son, William), Robert and Derek Worley; her daughter-in-law Cynthia, and her three children, Katie (wife of Jacob Burow, and their son Mark), Matthew and Patrick Worley; and her favorite nephew, J. Spencer Beck of Los Angeles CA. Memorial gifts may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. A private memorial will be held at a later date.