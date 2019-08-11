|
WOODWARD, Nadya Nadya Angones Woodward battled ALS for the last couple years. She died at home peacefully in her sleep on July 29, 2019 in West Palm Beach, FL. Nadya leaves behind her daughter Katia Woodward, her brother Noberto Angones, her stepsister Helen Searle and stepbrother Warren Woodward. She is preceded in death by her mother Nadya D. Angones Woodward, father Noberto F. Angones, adopted by father Orator Frank Woodward, stepsister Ann Woodward Russell and stepbrother Frank Woodward. Nadya was born in Havana, Cuba to Noberto F. Angones and Nadya D. Angones. She attended Graham-Eckes, Palm Beach Private, Georgetown University and The University of Geneva in Switzerland. Nadya worked in New York for The Hearst Cooperation for years and most recently for Schacter Realty. A Memorial is scheduled in October at Quattlebaum in West Palm Beach. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Nadya's life. The family would like to thank Emmy Scheerer, Joanne Benjamin and Fluffy Barbey for their efforts, care, and dedication.
Published in The Palm Beach Daily News on Aug. 11, 2019