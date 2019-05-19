Pamela Jane HOWAR

Obituary Condolences Flowers HOWAR, Pamela Jane Pamela Jane Howar, of West Palm Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully at the age of 77 at her Washington, D.C. home on May 5, 2019 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Pam was a talented artist, a loyal friend, an exalted hostess, and a devoted mother. She was known for her wry humor, great style, and impeccable taste. Pam attended Mt. Lebanon High School in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania and Carnegie Institute of Technology where she studied art history and architecture. She started her career as an executive assistant for the Export-Import Bank of Japan. A young entrepreneur, she started a fashion advertising company, Rojahn Advertising. As a mother, she devoted her talents to civic and charitable causes dedicated to preserving values and protecting youth. She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth (Howar) Kelly, step-daughter, Cynthia Howar and her grandson, Graham Kelly, whom she adored. She is also survived by her brothers James Hyslop, Stephen Hyslop, and Christopher Hyslop and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Raymond J. Howar, Sr., her mother Mary Elizabeth Hyslop, her father James Alexander Hyslop, a step daughter Caron Howar, and two step-sons Raymond J. Howar, Jr. and Alan Howar. A Memorial Service will take place at Christ Church, Georgetown at 2:00PM on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Memorial donations may be made to the Best Friends Foundation. Published in The Palm Beach Daily News on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries