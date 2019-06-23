GRIFFITH, Patricia Patricia McEvoy Griffith, of Needham, and formerly of Boston, Wellesley, Martha's Vineyard, and Palm Beach. Patricia McEvoy Griffith died peacefully at her home on June 20, 2019. Born in New York to the late Patrick and Helena McEvoy, at the time of her passing Patty was surrounded by her loving husband of 54 years, J. Brad Griffith, and her four devoted daughters, Maura Griffith Moffatt, Marci Griffith Loeber, Karen Griffith Gray, and Kimberly Griffith Hyland. Patty's spirit will continue to shine brightly in her nine grandchildren, Caroline and Jack Moffatt, Courtney and Taylor Hyland, Paul, Meghan and Ashley Loeber, and Ainsley and Devin Gray. She is also survived by her sister Maryellen McEvoy O'Donnell of Newton; her four sons-in-law Gregory Moffatt, Franz Loeber, James Gray, and Andrew Hyland, and a loving circle of friends. Patty was also a member of Brae Burn Country Club and The Everglades Club. Visiting hours will be observed on Monday, June 24 from 4:00PM until 7:00PM at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St. (Rt.16), Wellesley, MA 02482. A Celebration of Patty's Life will be held at Saint Cecilia Parish, 18 Belvidere St, Boston, MA on Tuesday, June 25 at 10:00AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Patty's memory can be made to Mass General Hospital, Bronchiectasis and Cough Program Fund, 125 Nashua St, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114 or Palm Beach Island Hospice Foundation, (www.pbihf.org). Online guestbook and directions at (gfdoherty.com). Published in The Palm Beach Daily News on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary