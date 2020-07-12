Peggy PENNOCK

PENNOCK, Peggy Page May 8, 1922 May 23, 2020 Early Saturday morning, May 23, 2020, our beloved ninety-eight-year-old mother, Peggy Page Pennock, of North Palm Beach, passed away peacefully in her sleep. Mom leaves behind two devoted children, Carol Pennock Spencer (Jack) of Tequesta and Craig Hardcastle Pennock of North Palm Beach. Mom was born in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, the daughter of Walter Lee Page and Elizabeth Gaines Page. She graduated from Hopkinsville High where she was Football Queen. Additionally, she attended University of Missouri and Agnes Scott College. Mom was a lovely-looking, lovely-acting, fine, old-school Southern lady. She started coming to Palm Beach when she was 15 years old, and spent most of her adult life living in Palm Beach. For nearly twenty-five years, Mom was one of the most-respected, top-producing (and best-dressed) real estate agents in Palm Beach. For her entire career, she worked for Earl Hollis. Because of Mom's prolific number of sales on the Island, Martha Gottfried dubbed Mom "Queen of the Northend". Until her passing, Mom had an absolutely terrific mind. She was loving, kind, caring, supportive, optimistic, giving, understanding, selfless She was everything a mother should be, and much, much more. Mom was the best! Mom truly was loved, and she surely will be missed. Her passing has left a huge void and lots of wonderful memories. She was pre-deceased by June Pierce, her sister-like cousin, of Danville, Virginia. Mom was cremated, and her ashes will be buried in Isadore's Garden at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in a private family ceremony. In lieu of flowers or a donation, please, in Mom's memory, do a kind deed.