BOTTOMLEY, Raymond S. Raymond passed away in West Palm Beach, FL, on February 25, 2019 at the age of 66 due to complications from open heart surgery. He was surrounded by his loving girlfriend, Bernadette Cunningham, his loving sister, Terianne Bottomley Amedee and his loving son, Stephen Bottomley when he passed. Raymond was born on October 16, 1952, in West Palm Beach, FL to John William Bottomley, Sr. and Aileen Imelda Bottomley. Raymond grew up in West Palm Beach and graduated from North Shore High School. He recently retired from working on the Phipps Family's Yacht, the Buckpasser, after working for the family for over 30 years. A Memorial Service will be held at Del Lago Chapel, 131 South Lakeside Drive, Lake Worth, FL 33460, on Sunday, March 3 from 2:00PM to 4:00PM. All are welcome to come and celebrate Raymond's life.
Published in The Palm Beach Daily News on Mar. 1, 2019