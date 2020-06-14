Richard CONROY

CONROY, Richard Born on December 28, 1933, Dr. Richard "Dick" Conroy passed away June 4, 2020. He was the only child of Agnes and Herbert Conroy. At Bloomfield High School in New Jersey, he excelled at academics, earning a scholarship to Princeton University. Dick was also a star athlete; he set the school's single game scoring record of 40 points, a feat that was only surpassed decades later by future NBA All-Star Kelly Tripucka. At Princeton, Dick was pre-med and a member of the Cannon Club. Loyal to his alma mater until the very end, he was saddened that his 65th reunion was canceled due to the pandemic. After graduating Princeton with a degree in biology, Dick attended medical school at Cornell Medical College; he went on to a residency at St. Vincent's Hospital in New York City, where he met his first wife, Marilyn Griffin, who predeceases him. Dick and Marilyn had two children, Christopher Richard and Susan Griffin. From 1961-1963, Dick served as a captain in the US Army. After several years in private practice, he earned his master's in psychiatry and neurology at Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons. In 1974, he became the director of the psychiatry department at Northern Westchester Medical Center, a position he held for 22 years. In 1983, Dick met his wife of 35 years, Sharon Young, in Westhampton, NY where they both had summer homes. They also enjoyed many happy years in Waccabuc, NY, where they were members of the Waccabuc Country Club. When Dick and Sharon retired to Palm Beach in 1998, he became a member of The Everglades Club, The Beach Club, The Old Guard, The Crocodiles, and Club Colette. Dick served on the Palm Beach Civic Association and also volunteered for the First Tee, teaching golf to underprivileged children. Dick had a great sense of humor, and the twinkle in his eye will be sorely missed by his many friends and family. Dick is survived by his wife Sharon, son Christopher Conroy (Mary), daughter Susan Frith (William), stepson Scott Fulmer (Susan), and grandchildren William Frith and Anna Conroy. A Memorial Service in Palm Beach is being planned for later this year. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Princeton University, Class of 1955, Attn: Annual Giving, Box 46, Princeton, NJ 08540.



