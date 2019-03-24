Services H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments 1501 Colonial Avenue Norfolk , VA 23517 (757) 622-7353 Burial 11:00 AM Forest Lawn Cemetery 8100 Granby Street Norfolk , VA View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Ohef Sholom Temple 530 Raleigh Avenue Norfolk , VA View Map + See Services Detail Richard Steven GLASSER

GLASSER, Richard Steven Richard Steven Glasser, 77, formerly of Norfolk, VA and Palm Beach, FL, died March 14, 2019. Universally described as a kind and generous gentleman, he was that and much more to many. Richard excelled as a student, graduating from Norfolk Academy (1959); University of Virginia (1962), where he was awarded a Phi Beta Kappa key and membership in the Raven Society, graduating in three years; and the University of Virginia - School of Law (1965). He played key leadership roles at each of these institutions later in his life. Richard entered the practice of law with Glasser and Glasser in Norfolk along with his father, Bernard, and his older brother, Stuart, later to be joined by his younger brother, Michael. Together, they built a successful law practice. In the mid-1970's, when the scourge of asbestos related illnesses and deaths took a heavy toll on the citizens of Hampton Roads, Richard's practice turned to advocating for those with asbestos related illnesses and he became a pioneer in this field. He filed Virginia's very first asbestos product liability lawsuit in July, 1976, and for the next forty years he was a pioneer and leader of this litigation. Richard represented thousands of victims of asbestos induced diseases with kindness, faithfulness and success, and was uniformly admired by the bench and bar. In recognition of his work on behalf of victims, the Virginia Trial Lawyers Association awarded Richard its Courageous Advocacy Award. He remained actively involved with his practice until his death, practicing law for nearly 54 years. Richard mentored the attorneys and staff at Glasser and Glasser and was a role model to countless other lawyers. His mantra was always: "Do the right thing, the right way, for the right reason." Family was of paramount importance to Richard and he will be forever missed by his beloved wife Martha, his daughter Hara Brooke Glasser-Frei and her husband Stephen Frei, his grandchildren Gabrielle, Andrea Rose, Asher, and Elan, his brother Stuart D. Glasser (Sarah), his sister Jane Susan Glasser Frank (Joe), his brother Michael A. Glasser (Lori) and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins in the large Glasser and Levinson families. Richard was predeceased by his parents, Bernard and Rose Frances Glasser as well as his beloved daughter Jessica, who was tragically killed in an automobile accident at age 22. Richard touched many lives with his kindness, love, tenacity and generosity. He was passionately involved with a myriad of organizations supporting education, medical care, the arts, Jewish philanthropies and the legal profession in our community and beyond. Among his many contributions was serving as President of the Virginia Trial Lawyers Foundation. He left his family with the greatest gift of all, a sterling good name. Memorial contributions in Richard's memory may be made to the Cleveland Clinic, 2950 Cleveland Clinic Boulevard, Weston, FL 33331, the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach, 1 Harvard Circle, #100, West Palm Beach, FL 33409, Town of Palm Beach United Way, 44 Cocoanut Row, M201, Palm Beach, FL 33480, the Ann Norton Sculpture Gallery, 253 Barcelona Road, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 or a . Published in The Palm Beach Daily News on Mar. 24, 2019