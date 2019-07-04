Services Shiva 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM 62 Wooster Street, Apt 3B New York , NY View Map Shiva 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM 62 Wooster Street, Apt 3B New York , NY View Map Shiva 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM 62 Wooster Street, Apt 3B New York , NY View Map Robert M. PERGAMENT

PERGAMENT, Robert M. It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Robert M. Pergament. Lovingly remembered by his wife of 63 years Lois, his children Debbie Pergament, Lori and Howard Dorman, Tanya and Arthur Pergament. Cherished grandfather to Jenna and Andrew Krumholz, Mitchell Levine, Benjamin, Louis and Evan Dorman, Lizzy, Lucas, Harrison and Sydney Pergament. Beloved brother of the late Murray Pergament and son of the late Mollie and Louis Pergament. Robert was an extraordinary Husband, Father, Friend, Philanthropist and a person who left a positive impression on anyone he ever met. His quick wit, sense of humor and one liners always left all he met laughing and smiling. His accomplishments as an entrepreneur were vast as the co-founder of the Pergament Home Center chain that he started with his father and brother in 1946 and sold in the late 1980's. He enjoyed owning and managing the Royal Ponciana South in Palm Beach. He continued teaching young students business and life at Yeshivas and the Kabbalah center in Boca Raton, FL. A mentor to many who met him. You would alway find Robert sitting with others guiding them on how to start their own business. He carried the torch forward on the lesson that his father taught him, that an active mind is a healthy mind. Robert flat out enjoyed being around people of all ages. Services will be held at Temple Beth El in the Rudin Chapel at 10:30AM on July 3 at 5 Old Mill Road in Great Neck, NY. Shiva will be held at 62 Wooster Street, Apt 3B, New York, NY 10012 on Wednesday, July 3, Thursday, July 4 from 5:00PM to 9:00PM, Sunday, July 7 from 4:00PM to 9:00PM and Monday, July 8 5:00PM to 9:00PM. All contributions should be made to the Cardiology Research Foundation at 1700 Broadway, New York, NY 10019. Published in The Palm Beach Daily News from July 4 to July 5, 2019