Robert Patrick Stiber

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email STIBER, Robert Patrick Robert Patrick Stiber, of West Palm Beach, FL, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on June 21, 2019. Bob was born on August 30, 1952 in Stamford, NY, the son of John and Kathleen (Myers) Stiber. He graduated Jefferson Central School in 1970 and Oneonta State in 1975. He moved to New York City in 1976 and began work as a computer programmer. It was there that he met his life partner, Victor de Marinis in 1979 and together embarked on many different and exciting ventures. He resided in Forest Hills Gardens, NY, Greenwich, CT and Palm Beach, FL since 1990. Bob successfully pursued careers in Education, Real Estate and Hospitality. He co-owned with his partner the restaurant, 264 The Grill on Palm Beach Island from 1993-2004. Bob was a dear friend to all in need and many were a benefactor to his generosity. His support for abused and abandoned animals was endless. Bob is survived by his partner of 39 years, Victor de Marinis and their three four legged companions, Mariah, Minnie and Baby. He is also survived by six sisters, Kathy (Larry) Fowler, Patricia (Tom) Haskin, MaryAnn Proper, Terrie Hasey, Colleen (Billy) Cioccari, Rose (Tom) Connelly and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and brother, John. Bob will be interred in West Palm Beach, Woodlawn Cemetery, in the family Mausoleum. Services will be private. Published in The Palm Beach Daily News on July 7, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries