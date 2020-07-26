Robert REMIS

To family of Bob Remis,



Ellie and I were very saddened to read of the passing of our good friend. Bob Remis. We want to extend our heartfelt sympathy to Bob's family. We value our close friendship with Bob and Ruth which has extended since the time of our marriages and with Bob since the time that Bob and I were members of the 1947 class at Phillips Academy. I had a long term professional relationship with Bob's father ,Harry Remis, and the extended Remis family which developed into close personal relationships with Bob and the family. Bob was a devoted husband,grandfather and lover of his extended family and he will be missed by them and the community of which he and Ruth were such important members. Ellie and I send our love to Ruth and hope to see her when we visit Boston from our residence in Ogunquit.



Love, Bud & Ellie Ehrlich

Bud Ehrlich