RUBIN, Robert Theodore Robert Theodore Rubin of Troy, NY died late Friday evening September 4, 2020 at his home in West Palm Beach, FL of natural causes. He was 82. Robert Rubin born July 22, 1938 in Albany, son of the late Louis and Hortense Heilbrun Rubin, founders of the Troy News Company. Mr. Rubin attended Albany Academy and graduated in 1956 from Troy High School. He earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Business Administration from the University of Miami 1960, and attended the Aspen Institute. Mr. Rubin served in the US Army reserves. He joined the family business in 1956 and remained with Troy News Company his entire business career, succeeding his father in managing the Troy News Company. Mr. Rubin served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Rubin Management Group, overseeing the company and all its affiliates. Actively involved throughout his career in community affairs, Mr. Rubin continued to support the many worthy causes to which his father's philanthropy was initially directed including, The Louis and Hortense Rubin Community Fellows Program at the Sage Colleges, the Louis and Hortense Rubin Dialysis Center, the Hortense and Louis Rubin Community Health Fund, and the Louis Rubin Memorial Approach Steering Committee. He served on the Board of trustees of the following institutions: The Sage Colleges and Emma Willard School in Troy; The Board of Directors of the following: Fleet Bank for Albany region, Union National Bank in Albany, Samaritan Hospital in Troy, Mohawk Hudson Council of the Boy Scouts, Proctor's Theatre and VanderHeyden Hall; The Federal Reserve Small Business Advisory Board, The Foundation Board of Hudson Valley Community College, The Rensselaer County Council of the Arts, the Community Foundation for the Greater Capital Region, The Foundation Board of the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City, Troy Boys Club, Uncle Sam Council of America, State Bank of Albany. He is a former member of Congregation Berith Sholom, the Colonie Country Club, Ft Orange Club, Annabel's (London), FOP Palm Beach, and Saratoga Reading Room. Bob was full of life, always ready with a joke, or funny story and always wanted to make sure everyone had a good time. He loved to travel, which he did extensively, and was always searching for his next adventure. One of his favorite places was Saratoga in August where he enjoyed spending time at the Reading Room, selling newspapers, betting the horses, and having a drink at one of the many parties or charitable events after a day at the races. Bob had two very happy and loving marriages. He married Judy in Rochester, NY in 1967 and they were together until her passing in 2003. They had two children Dan and Jill. Bob remarried to Avril in Palm Beach in 2010 and together they lived life to the fullest. Besides his family, one of the things that brought him much happiness was spending time with his friends whether it be over a meal, at a sporting event, or a cocktail party, he valued those connections greatly. Bob gave advice to many over the years whether it be about life, a relationship, or a professional decision, but one of his favorite pieces of advice was to always make sure you've got enough ice. He was preceded in death by his parents Louis Rubin and Hortense Rubin (Heilbrun) and his first wife Judith M. Rubin (Moran) in 2003. He is survived by his wife Avril Y. Rubin (Price) West Palm Beach, FL, and her son Kevan Stone and family Bethesda, MD. His two children Daniel S. Rubin Los Angeles, CA and Jill S. Rubin Beaune, France. His grandson Lucien Rubin Maillard Beaune, France. Two sisters Betsey Rubin Rosenbaum Alexandria, VA, Ellen Rubin Briskman West Palm Beach, FL and two nieces Anna Briskman Rakowsky Northbrook, IL and Emily Payne Briskman Chicago, IL. Services will be held on Sunday, September 13th at 11:00AM at Berith Sholom Cemetery located within Elmwood Hill Cemetery, 51 Belle Ave, Troy, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Berith Sholom 167 Third Street Troy, NY 12180 (https://berithsholom.org/donate/
). To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com