OLSSON, Ruth E. Ruth E. Olsson, 95, of Jupiter, FL, died Wednesday, August 26, 2020. She was the wife of Harold G. Olsson, with whom she shared 61 years of marriage. Born in Cleveland, OH on June 22, 1925; she was the daughter of the late Glenn and Nina (Poorbaugh) Bates. Devoted wife and mother of four children, Ruth was a community leader, and enjoyed her ladies groups at the Lake Shore Park Methodist Church in Massachusetts where she worked tirelessly at the semi-annual Thrift Boutique and the monthly church suppers. She and Harold instilled strong values in their children, and raised them to be independent thinkers. Ruth enjoyed bridge with friends, swimming, and she supported local charity organizations. She loved New England, the wonderful old trees, lovely song birds, antiquing, and lobster rolls. A member of the Daughters of the American Revolution-Jupiter Lighthouse Chapter, Ruth was proud of her husband, children, and family who served our country in the Revolutionary War, Civil War, WW-II and Vietnam. Mrs. Olsson leaves her beloved sister Helen M. Babione of Boca Raton, FL; her children Laurence H. Olsson and his wife Elise of Rumson, NJ, Jon W. Olsson of Juno Isles, FL, Karen E. Landry and her husband Alan of Jupiter, FL, and Linda R. Olsson of Palm Beach, FL; three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. A family service and burial will take place in Massachusetts. Those who desire to make memorial donations may donate to Furry Friends, 100 Capitol St., Jupiter, FL 33458, or South Florida PBS, 3401 Congress Ave., Boynton Beach, FL 33426.



